Watch: Marquise Goodwin smokes opponent, wins $1 million in 40 Yards of Gold race

49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin is believed to be one of the speediest receivers in the NFL, and he showed just how fast he is on Saturday.

Goodwin and Tyreek Hill are known as the two fastest receivers in the league, and it’s not even really much of a debate, as both guys can blow the top off even the deepest coverages.

As for Goodwin, he participated in the 40 Yards of Gold sprint event on Saturday, and he smoked his opponent, Donte Jackson, netting him $1 million.

Marquise Goodwin beats Donte Jackson and wins $1 million @40YardsofGold race pic.twitter.com/Tf89kKKFjz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 30, 2019

Goodwin looked like The Flash there. He ran so fast that he created a blur.