Yasiel Puig gets drilled by pitch, goes after Pedro Strop on mound

Fireworks erupted during Saturday’s Reds-Cubs game, after the two rivals had their benches cleared during a heated altercation.

It began after Yasiel Puig was facing a 3-0 count, when he was drilled in the leg with a pitch by Pedro Strop. Puig appeared to believe the errant pitch was intentional, and he reacted as such.

Puig pointed at Strop and angrily waltzed right up to the mound, apparently ready to go after the Cubs pitcher. He had to be separated by other players, otherwise the two might have been going at it.

Both benches did clear, though, as you can see in the video below.

Hitting Yasiel Puig in the batter's box? Not a great idea. pic.twitter.com/IaeeuSvqy1 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) June 29, 2019

Strop later called Puig “stupid,” in speaking about the media after the game.

Pedro Strop was confused as to why Yasiel Puig got angry: “It’s no secret, he’s stupid. He’s stupid as (expletive). Nothing against him, he’s just stupid.” — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 29, 2019

Puig really is a fiery guy.