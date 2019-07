Welcome to the 2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker. This page will be a resource for all NBA Free Agency deals that get agreed to. Sort by your favorite team for easiest navigation.

Atlanta Hawks | Boston Celtics | Brooklyn Nets | Charlotte Hornets | Chicago Bulls | Cleveland Cavaliers | Dallas Mavericks | Denver Nuggets | Detroit Pistons | Golden State Warriors | Houston Rockets | Indiana Pacers | Los Angeles Clippers | Los Angeles Lakers | Memphis Grizzlies | Miami Heat | Milwaukee Bucks | Minnesota Timberwolves | New Orleans Pelicans | New York Knicks | Oklahoma City Thunder | Orlando Magic | Philadelphia 76ers | Phoenix Suns | Portland Trail Blazers | Sacramento Kings | San Antonio Spurs | Toronto Raptors | Utah Jazz | Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks:

Boston Celtics:

Kemba Walker: 4-years/$141M.

Brooklyn Nets:

Garrett Temple: 2-years/$10M.

Kevin Durant: 4-years/$164M.

Kyrie Irving: 4-years/$141M.

DeAndre Jordan: 4-years/$40M.

Charlotte Hornets:

Terry Rozier: 3-years/$58M.

Chicago Bulls:

Thaddeus Young: 3-years/$41M.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Dallas Mavericks:

Kristaps Porzingis: 5-years/$158M.

Dwight Powell: 3-years/$33M.

Denver Nuggets:

Jamal Murray: 5-years/$170M.

Detroit Pistons:

Derrick Rose: 2-years/$15M.

Golden State Warriors:

Klay Thompson: 5-years/$190M.

D’Angelo Russell: 4-years/$117M.

Houston Rockets:

Danuel House: 3-years/11.1M.

Gerald Green: 1-year.

Indiana Pacers:

Malcolm Brogdon: 4-years/$85M.

Jeremy Lamb: 3-years/$31.5M.

Los Angeles Clippers:

Patrick Beverley: 3-years/$40M.

Los Angeles Lakers:

Memphis Grizzlies:

Jonas Valanciunas: 3-years/$45M.

Miami Heat:

Jimmy Butler: 4-years/$142M.

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khris Middleton: 5-years/$178M.

Brook Lopez: 4-years/$52M.

George Hill: 3-years/$29M.

Robin Lopez: 2-years.

Minnesota Timberwolves:

New Orleans Pelicans:

Nicolo Melli: 2-years/$8M.

JJ Redick: 2-years/$26.5M.

New York Knicks:

Taj Gibson: 2-years/$20M.

Julius Randle: 3-years/$63M.

Bobby Portis: 2-years/$31M.

Reggie Bullock: 2-years/$21M.

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Mike Muscala

Orlando Magic:

Terrence Ross: 4-years/$54M.

Nikola Vucevic: 4-years/$100M.

Al-Farouq Aminu: 3-years/$29M.

Philadelphia 76ers:

Mike Scott: 2-years/$9.8M.

Tobias Harris: 5-years/$180M.

Al Horford: 4-years/$109M.

Phoenix Suns:

Ricky Rubio: 3-years/51M.

Portland Trail Blazers:

Damian Lillard: 4-years/$194M.

Rodney Hood: 2-years/$16M.

Mario Hezonja: 2-years/Minimum.

Sacramento Kings:

Dewayne Dedmon: 3-years/$40M.

Harrison Barnes: 4-years/$85M.

Trevor Ariza: 2-years/$25M.

San Antonio Spurs:

DeMarre Carroll: 2-years/$13M.

Rudy Gay: 2-years/$32M.

Toronto Raptors:

Utah Jazz:

Ed Davis: 2-years/$10M.

Bojan Bogdanovic: 4-years/$73M.

Washington Wizards: