Dave Hakstol Hired by Toronto

Former University of North Dakota and Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol is no longer unemployed. On Saturday, Hakstol was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs to be an assistant coach.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to join the Maple Leafs coaching staff,” said Hakstol. “I look forward to building relationships with the players and getting to work with the entire group.”

Hakstol, 50, most recently served as the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers from May of 2015 to December of 2018.

Prior to joining the Flyers, the Warburg, Alberta native spent 11 seasons as head coach at the University of North Dakota, where he compiled a record of 289-143-43 along with four Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championships and seven Frozen Four appearances. He earned conference coach of the year honors on two occasions (2008-09 and 2014-15) and was an eight-time finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award as national coach of the year.

NHL Coaching Record

Hakstol coached the Flyers for three and a half seasons (2016 -2018). In 277 games Hakstol’s Flyers compiled a 134-101-42 (.560) regular-season record. The Flyers also made the Stanley Cup Playoffs twice in 2016 and 2018.

On December 18, 2018, Hakstol was fired after his team started the 2018-19 campaign with a 12-15-4 (.451) record.

