Jose Canseco Joins The Lonely Island on Stage

By: The Hall of Very Good | June 30, 2019



Last month, The Lonely Island surprised everyone when they channeled Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire and dropped “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience” on Netflix.

Friday night, one half of the popular Oakland A’s duo returned the favor and joined Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer on stage at Milwaukee’s Summerfest for a performance of “Jose & Mark”.

“Oh my god, he’s going to kill us,” Samberg shouted to the capacity crowd…but the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Instead, the 1988 American League MVP was there to show them a thing or two on the mic.

“I’m not going to kill you, I’m not even here to hurt you,” Canseco said. “But you know what? You’re doing this wrong. I’m going to show you how to do this the right way.”

When the show was over, Canseco wasn’t the only surprise The Lonely Island had for the crowd. Also on hand were T-Pain, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga (in puppet form!) and via video, Michael Bolton.

Oh, and if you’re curious if Canseco enjoyed himself…dude joined the gang again the next night in Minneapolis!