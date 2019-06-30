Kevin Durant reacts to joining Nets on Instagram

Superstar Kevin Durant didn’t remain on the free-agent market for long, even though his big news announcement pertaining to which team he was going to sign with was projected to linger a bit.

However, the two-time NBA Finals MVP winner was actually one of the first players off the board, as it was initially reported that he was signing a four-year deal with the Nets — even though he’ll likely miss all of next season with a torn Achilles injury.

And it turns out the report was official, as Durant confirmed it on Instagram. Check out his official announcement, and notice how he used the Notorious B.I.G. music in the background, as he’ll be going to Brooklyn.

For what it’s worth, Durant will make $164 million over four years.

It’s interesting that Durant left one year and some money off the table in leaving Golden State, so it will be interesting to see how this decision plays out, especially playing alongside the ball-dominant Kyrie Irving.