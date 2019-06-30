Look: Kevin Durant set to make massive amount of money with Nets, even with missing entire season

Nets

By June 30, 2019

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is one of the most talented players ever to hit the free-agent market, which has created plenty of hype, although we have no idea how he’ll recover from a torn Achilles injury.

Durant may need to reinvent his game a bit, rather than exploding to the rim, he may become more of a jump-shooter, in order to preserve himself going forward. It’s a long road to recovery, and some players are never the same.

Still, Durant has been courted by a number of teams, and he reportedly will be signing with the Nets. Not only that, he’ll be getting paid big-time.

He made the official announcement on Instagram.

The amount of money he’ll make per game — to not even play!! — is crazy.

It’s good to be KD, that’s for sure.

