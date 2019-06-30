Mystics Rout Sun, Sit Atop of WNBA Standings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Mystics improved to 9-3 after beating the Connecticut Sun (9-4), 102-49 during a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Here are my top 5 photos from Saturday’s match up:

Elena Delle Donne dominated with 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds

Kristi Toliver honored for joining 4,000 points club

Aerial Powers with a 3-point shot from the corner

Lady Mystics sitting on top of WNBA throne

Packed crowd in support of the Mystics

To check out the rest of the photos taken from Saturday’s game head over to our official All Pro Reels Flickr.