Stephen A. Smith has epic meltdown after Knicks fail in free agency (Video)

Knicks fans have been taking to social media to vent their frustration about how the team handled free agency.

The Knicks traded its one superstar, Kristaps Porzingis, in an effort to clear cap space for this summer. Not only that, the move allowed them to get off their awful, exorbitant contracts for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee.

As such, there was so much hype heading into this summer, with the Knicks having the cap room to sign two max players — possibly Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Instead, the Knicks ended up with no one, and now they have RJ Barrett, and a number of unproven role players.

And ESPN “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith, a Knicks fan, was not happy about it. Check out this epic rant he went on.

I just finished crying! pic.twitter.com/KiXjIwQINU — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 30, 2019

We feel you, SAS.