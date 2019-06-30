Your Daily Cartoon: British sports fans learn baseball during Red Sox, Yankees series

The Red Sox and Yankees squared off in the first-ever series that the two MLB teams have ever played in in London this weekend.

And what a series it was.

Saturday’s game was 6-6 after just one inning of play, with both starting pitchers getting knocked out before their half-inning was even over. The Yankees ended up winning, 17-13, which resembled a football score. Sunday’s 12-8 showdown was just as entertaining as well.

As for sports fans in London, well, they were just attempting to learn the game of baseball, as this cartoon depicts.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]