Anders Lee re-signs with Islanders

After hours of nothing from Lou Lamoriello, it seemed as if the Islanders were going to be silent on the biggest day of the offseason. Once it became clear that the Islanders were out of reach in bringing new stars to the team, they turned their sights on bringing back their own star.

Anders Lee will return the Islanders on a new seven-year deal, the team announced Monday afternoon. The deal is reportedly worth $49 million over the course of the seven years.

Early on in contract negations, getting a 7-year deal was very important to the Lee party. However, the Islanders felt that 7 years was just too long for the soon to be 29-year old. And with the Islanders’ attention all on Panarin, it seemed as if Lee was slipping away. But, once Panarin signed a deal with the New York Rangers, the Islanders circled back to their captain.

After a career-high 40 goal season, with 22 assists in the 2017-2018 season, Lee showcased how dominant he could be for the Islanders. And with new management taking over a year later, Lee received the captaincy after the departing of long-time captain John Tavares, showcasing his importance off the ice as well. Even though he was unable to mimic those numbers in the 2018-2019, scoring 28 goals while also racking up 23 assists, he was able to lead the Islanders to the playoffs when expectations had them being bottom feeders in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders, entering the playoffs as the number two seed in the division, went on to sweep the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, before ultimately being swept by Carolina in the second round. Lee, in 8 playoff games, had 1 goal and 3 assists, as most Islanders struggled in the second round series against the Hurricanes.

After losing their captain a year prior, the Islanders were not going to let that happen in consecutive years.