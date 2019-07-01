Anthony Davis dishes on motivation for joining Lakers

The optics behind Anthony Davis’ departure from New Orleans didn’t look good, and there’s been a lot of talk about what exactly makes him tick.

Remember, Davis was revered by the city of New Orleans and his teammates, which made his in-season trade request bizarre in nature, and it wasn’t a great look for him and agent Rich Paul.

But apparently, Davis left the Pelicans because he wants to win a title.

“My goal is to win a championship,” Davis said, via Arash Markazi of the LA Times. “I expect to win every time I step on the court, every game. I want to win a title. That’s what it’s about — winning titles. That’s the only thing on my mind.”

He continued:

“Money comes and goes; your legacy is forever,” Davis said. “Anthony Davis is not going to be a great basketball player because of the amount of money he makes, it’s going to be about what he achieved on the court and also off the court. That’s all part of my legacy, and I think that’s way more valuable than any monetary value.”

That’s a good answer, almost as if Paul and the gang had scripted it for AD. He does raise some good points, though, although we believe his move to LA was about more than the opportunity to win a title.