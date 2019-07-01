Edmonton Oilers To Sign Gaetan Haas

The paperwork is delayed, but the Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with Swiss F Gaetan Haas. The deal, which has been rumored for over a week, will be made official in the coming days. Haas played for SC Bern of NLA in 2018-19. He registered 38 points (15-23-38) in 50 games.

Haas’ agreement with Edmonton was confirmed by GM Ken Holland, who met with the media within the last hour. The deal is expected to be a one-year entry-level contract as Haas will join fellow Euros Joel Persson and Joakim Nygard in training camp.

Here’s a look at Haas’ scouting report via Elite Prospects.

Gaetan Haas is an offensive center, who plays a reliable and smart two-way game. An excellent skater, who reaches very good top-speed and can make end-to-end rushes. Has soft hands and strong puck-skills. Haas sees the ice well and can play the point on the Power Play, distributing the puck using his excellent vision. He leads by example by competing hard for the puck, doing solid backchecking and not being afraid blocking shots, rounding out his solid defensive game. Haas can lead a team’s shutdown line.

Haas’ contract could be official as soon as tonight, with the more likely scenario being tomorrow morning at some point. Expectations for Haas won’t be high. He’s likely to come to Edmonton and compete for a bottom-six role with players like Markus Granlund, Kyle Brodziak and Colby Cave.