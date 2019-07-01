Hassan Whiteside goes nuts celebrating trade to Blazers (Video)

It’s no secret that Hassan Whiteside has wanted out of Miami, as he’s made this clear multiple times over the years.

Whiteside never appeared to mesh with Erik Spoelstra, and the relationship looked to be irreparable after the Heat head coach cut back the former big man’s minutes.

So when Jimmy Butler was acquired in a sign-and-trade, it sure looked like a move needed to be made, with too many personalities in the locker room.

Sure enough, Whiteside was traded to the Blazers, and he was fired up about it, judging by his reaction.

Whiteside seems HYPED about getting traded to Portland 🤣 (via @youngwhiteside) pic.twitter.com/Mk6EZ2V1Wm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2019

Sheer excitement.