How Is CBD Helping Athletes Excel Without Risking Addiction?

With an average career in the NBA lasting no more 4.5 years professionals playing the league are famous for pushing their bodies to the absolute limit. While few could hope to match Kobe Bryant’s staggering regimen , keeping to the current, punishing league schedule has seen up to three high intensity games per week for teams, who rack up high tallies of injuries as the season stretches on.

In an attempt to address the demands of this calendar, the notoriously strict NBA have recently taken the step of formally allowing CBD to be used as supplement to help professional athletes get back on their feet faster without the side-effects of other forms of treatment.

So, why does the NBA allow CBD and how do their stars stand to potentially benefit?

Why did the NBA decide to allow CBD?

When it comes to why the NBA would make such a sweeping decision, the benefits were obvious to the many that pushed for its inclusion. This includes-

1. An Ability To Ease Pain and Inflammation

Research has shown that CBD carries the potential to help counteract issues like muscle inflammation (CBD Resource) and pain management . Professional training not only demands a high degree of physical effort from players but also strives for consistency. This often involves athletes practicing the same shot again and again, with tiny adjustments to help ensure they are able to score in high-pressure scenarios. This can easily lead to issues like RSI and joint inflammation which can be massively helped by a course of CBD. In addition, players are trained to be capable of bursts of explosive speed and possess a high degree of stamina to help them last across the four quarters. While each of these officially lasts no more than ten minutes, the stop-start nature of the game can easily lead to twisted ankles, injured knees, and worse; making a CBD a potential preventative measure as well as a balm.

2. That It Is Non-Addictive

While medication can be useful when it comes to treating pain and injury, there is a high risk of addiction or dependency when it comes to drug use. The use of opioid based painkillers to help ‘keep people going’ has sparked an ‘epidemic’ in the US and the UK has seen them bear a prominent warning label from April of this year. Using CBD as a compliment to therapy and treatment can help avoiding players becoming dependant on medication to function and avoid curtailing their careers due to the side-effects of heavy drug use.

3. It Can Help With Managing Mental Health

Pre-game nerves can make even the most seasoned professional choke under the pressure . CBD’s potential ability to lower your heart rate and reduce blood pressure can be extremely helpful for athletes preparing for a game or safely cooling down after a match is over comments cbdcentral.com .Some players can also benefit from CBD’s possible ability to help stimulate serotonin production , allowing players to better deal with stress and pressure of a league game and find the focus and flow necessary to operate at their peak.