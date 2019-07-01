Isles ink Varlamov as Lehner signs elsewhere

Just minutes after news broke that Robin Lehner was on his way to Chicago on a one-year deal worth $5 million, the Islanders wasted no time in bringing in his replacement. The Islanders signed Semyon Varlamov to a four-year deal with an AAV of $5 million.

The 11-year veteran, who will be 31 entering this season, will look to fill the void that Robin Lehner leaves behind. After injuries and on-ice struggles saw Varlamov become the back up in Colorado, the Russian netminder has a chance to be the guy with the Islanders and showcase that he is in fact still capable of shutting down the best in the league.

In the 49 games last season, he held a record of 20-19-9, with a .909 save percentage and a 2.87 goals against average. If he can stay healthy, and the Islander’s defense can play strong in front of him, the hope is he will have a bounce-back season on the Island.

The Islanders had been reportedly reviewing game footage of Varlamov for the last month, which led to them to make the move on Monday. A big presence in between the pipes, the Russian netminder is strictly a butterfly goalie, who is great at covering the bottom half of the net and putting pressure on players to lift the puck.

The departure of Lehner comes after he had a career year with the Islanders. The Swedish netminder went 23-13, with a 2.31 goals against average and a .930 save percentage, leading the league in both those categories. He also added 6 shut outs to that stat line. In the playoffs, he went 4-4, with a 2.00 goals against average and a .936 save percentage.

He was brilliant in the first round against the Penguins, but a lack of goal support hindered the team’s ability to make it out of the second round.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said during a conference call that the team did everything they could to re-sign Lehner. The now-former Islander reportedly turned down a two-year offer for $5 million from them.