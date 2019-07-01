Minnesota Wild Sign Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Luke Johnson

It is a day like this that I really feel the time is right to give an applause to the individual(s) that make CapFriendly.com possible. Thanks for all that you do to help us rubes make sense of it all. If you don’t give this site a follow on Twitter, I’d recommend you do because they provide all of the details any armchair-General Manager like you or me could ever want. Either way, this has to be the busiest time of the year when the NHL loses all of its sanity and throws crazy, stupid money and term for players they believe will improve their fortune.

Speaking of crazy stupid, money and term, the Minnesota Wild signed 31-year old (soon to be 32-year old) Mats Zuccarello to a 5-year, $30 million deal in the opening hours of free agency. While the Wild.com article is quick to point out he’s the highest scoring Norwegian-born player of all time, it fails to point out he’s only scored over 20 goals once in his 9-year NHL career.

At 5’8″, 184lbs, the left-shot right winger plays with a lot of energy and uses his speed well to win races for the puck and has above average hands. He is a decent set up man and will likely have a spot in the Wild’s top 6 right away. I have admired Zuccarello’s courage and intensity for years from afar, ever since he burst onto the scene at the 2008 Olympics in Torino where he made Team Norway a tough out that year but that was a long time ago. However, is a 5-year deal, paying Zuccarello $6 million a season smart money on a 32-year old player?!?! At 29.6 years old the Wild are the oldest team in the NHL according to CapFriendly, so much for ‘younger and faster.’ So far, it has not been reported that either a ‘no trade clause’ or a ‘no movement clause’ is a part of the deal. If they are, that could make this deal seem even worse than the fact it feels like an overpayment and too much term to begin with.

Yesterday I posted an article about whether to spend or not spend money, and I think this is classic case of allowing the cap space to burn a hole in your pocket and chasing diminishing returns with too much cash. No doubt the mandate of Wild majority owner Craig Leipold on being a playoff team and not allowing the situation be a true rebuild complicates matters. But isn’t it starting to look like denial folks? I am not sure he’s going to be able give the Wild enough boost offensively to make his salary worth it. This leaves the Wild with about $11.3 million in cap space to re-sign restricted free agents Kevin Fiala, Ryan Donato, Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Sturm.

The Minnesota Wild also signed 24-year old right-shot right wing Ryan Hartman to a 2-year deal worth $1.9 million per season. Hartman hasn’t quite had the same impact since he left Chicago towards the end of the 2017-18 season. Hartman is a player with a decent dose of speed and sandpaper to his game and demonstrated good durability in that role playing 83 games last season split between Nashville and the Philadelphia Flyers. He had 12 goals, 26 points in those 83 games last year.

I think this ‘prove it’ type of deal makes a lot of sense in terms of value and term and hopefully he’s motivated to provide solid minutes in an energy role in the Wild’s bottom 6. His right-shot will also be a welcome addition and I think that will force youngsters like Jordan Greenway and Ryan Donato to raise their intensity if they wish to have a spot on the big club.

Both Donato and Greenway looked unmotivated through the latter parts of the season and it stretched into the Iowa Wild’s playoff run. This lack of ‘want to’ in their post-season stint in Iowa certainly drew the ire of Wild General Manager Paul Fenton and he’s no doubt hoping to foster more internal competition. There is a fair chance that Donato and Greenway could start the season in Iowa and personally I think it would be better for their development if they do. Hartman’s arrival probably means its the last we’ve seen of J.T. Brown who has one year left on his contract and is more or less on the outs with club since his incident in Dallas.

I’d like to see Gerald Mayhew get a shot on the Wild’s 4th line and while he isn’t big, he gives you everything he has each and every shift. He’s a player who nearly put the team on his back in the playoffs for Iowa and I’d like to see him rewarded for his hard work with an extended audition. However I do recognize that Hartman’s addition will make it more difficult for the Wyandotte, Michigan-native to make it. Yet from a culture standpoint, I think its a good lesson to have players biding their time in Iowa see the rewards and respect of playing well and consistently there on a nightly basis.

It also signed center Luke Johnson to a two-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 each season. The Grand Forks, North Dakota-native had been in Chicago’s farm system the last few seasons. He is a right-shot forward and had 18 goals in 53 games for the Rockford Ice Hogs last season.

Yet there is indication the team is zeroing in on former Blaine Bengals’ and St. Cloud State Star Jonny Brodzinski to add more depth to the organization as a two-way contract. Brodzinski had been with the Los Angeles Kings for the last few years since turning pro.

The Athletic‘s Michael Russo also reported the team may be looking to add another 3rd pairing defenseman (he didn’t give a name) to the team and that if that deal happens that Nick Seeler could find himself as the odd-man out. We shall see if that takes place later today or in the next few days as the free agency insanity train rolls on.

What do you think of these moves the Wild made? Will it make a difference or is it mostly superficial and won’t really move the needle enough in their favor? Which move(s) excite you the most so far? Tell us on Twitter @CreaseAndAssist or in the comment section below!