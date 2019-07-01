Oilers Sign Markus Granlund

The Edmonton Oilers are in the process of remaking their bottom-six forward group. First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Oil have signed forward Markus Granlund to a one-year deal. The contract will pay Granlund $1,300,000. He did not receive a qualifying offer from Vancouver last week, thus becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Granlund rebounded a bit in 2018-19 after a disastrous 2017-18 season. He scored 12 goals and finished the season with 22 points (12-10-22) in 77 games for Vancouver. Granlund scored 19 goals back in 2016-17, his best NHL season to this point.

The Finnish forward is best known for his defensive ability and his work on the penalty kill. Both of those areas are areas of need for Edmonton. He posted a 48.5% Corsi For at five-on-five for the Canucks this past season, a mark that was positive relative to his teammates (+.5%).

The left-shot forward has the ability to play center, but is likely better suited to the wing. He struggled in the faceoff circle last season, winning just 42.8% of his draw attempts.

