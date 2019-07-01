Touchdowns and Tangents: Hardknocks, O.J. and the NBA Draft

Kenny and Pete begin episode 129 with live draft talk from Jordan Ball. The Knicks fan shares his take on New York’s draft as well as some other offseason happenings.

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/18340771

Right after that, the duo get into a great discussion about the Raiders on Hardknocks with FPC Raiders editor and Black Tuesday podcast host Tee Biggs.

There are quite a few quotable moments when the God Father of petty hops on the line.

TDT also answers the tough questions like how do people really feel about OJ back on Twitter. They also get into some Saints news and ask if Kyler Murray will be the goat?

Otherwise, make sure you don’t miss another episode by subscribing everywhere you get your podcasts.