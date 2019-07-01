Touchdowns and Tangents: Hardknocks, O.J. and the NBA Draft

Kenny and Pete begin episode 129 with live draft talk from Jordan Ball. The Knicks fan shares his take on New York’s draft as well as some other offseason happenings.
Right after that, the duo get into a great discussion about the Raiders on Hardknocks with FPC Raiders editor and Black Tuesday podcast host Tee Biggs.
Do you know the difference between an out route and inn-n-out?! @fullpressradio Raiders editor and Black Tuesday podcast host @terry.biggs went absolutely in on the Blog-o-sphere. Listen to the full interview plus NFL news and the usual tangents on life and the NBA every where podcasts are available. Special thanks to @jaypball who also gets feature credits on episode 129. #theconglomerateismanifesting #thispodcastislike #archivesneverlie #sportsradio #sportspodcast #podernfamily #riseuppods #underdogpods #podin #podcastmovement #podlife
There are quite a few quotable moments when the God Father of petty hops on the line.
TDT also answers the tough questions like how do people really feel about OJ back on Twitter. They also get into some Saints news and ask if Kyler Murray will be the goat?
