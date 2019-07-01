UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jul 1/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Robert Whittaker 403 2 2 2 Israel Adesanya 343.5 3 3 5 Kelvin Gastelum 264 4 4 3 Yoel Romero 224 5 5 7 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 200 6 6 8 Chris Weidman 198 7 7 10 Derek Brunson 184 8 8 6 Jack Hermansson 180.5 9 9 13 Brad Tavares 153 10 10 Tim Boetsch 135 11 11 9 Paulo Costa 120.5 12 12 11 Jared Cannonier 115.5 13 14 15 Uriah Hall 99 14 13 14 Antonio Carlos Junior 95 14 23 12 Ian Heinisch 95 16 16 16 David Branch 86 17 26 Zak Cummings 79.5 18 18 Tom Breese 71 19 19 Omari Akhmedov 70 20 20 Gerald Meerschaert 68.5 21 21 Cezar Ferreira 65.5 22 22 Krzysztof Jotko 60.5 23 23 Khalild Murtazaliev 50 24 26 Darren Stewart 46.5 25 28 Markus Perez 45 26 25 Trevin Giles 42.5 27 30 Anderson Silva 40 28 35 Kevin Holland 36 29 32 Jack Marshman 33.5 30 31 Alessio Di Chirico 32 30 NR Eric Spicely 32 32 33 Andrew Sanchez 31.5 33 34 Edmen Shahbazyan 29.5 34 36 Oskar Piechota 26.5 35 37 Julian Marquez 22.5 36 29 C.B. Dollaway 20.5 37 38 Charles Byrd 20 38 39 Marvin Vettori 16 39 40 Trevor Smith 11 40 41 Abu Azaitar 5 40 NR Deron Winn 5 42 42 Adam Yandiev 0 42 42 Alen Amedovski 0 42 42 Anthony Hernandez 0 42 42 Bevon Lewis 0 42 42 Hector Lombard 0 42 42 John Phillips 0 42 42 Marc-Andre Barriault 0 42 42 Tim Williams 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)