Video shows Kareem Hunt getting into it with police officers outside nightclub

Browns running back Kareem Hunt got a fresh start in Cleveland, after the incident involving him appearing to assault a woman in a hotel caused Kansas City to release him, but he’s found himself in the news again.

It’s unclear when Hunt will be reinstated by the NFL, as he’s currently on the exempt list, but many assumed he’d keep his nose clean, at least up until that time.

And yet, he was seen outside of a popular Cleveland night club — Barley House — arguing with police officers. Not only that, TMZ Sports reported that there was a physical altercation that broke out inside the venue, involving Hunt. The video below even shows an officer saying “I saw him push you,” so clearly something went down.

It didn’t look to be a huge deal, but one would think Hunt would lay low until he’s reinstated by the league. He’s got a target on his back right now.