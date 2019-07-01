Warriors thank Kevin Durant for his services, retire his No. 35 jersey

The latest buzz is that Kevin Durant never really felt like he was a part of the Warriors, as it relates to the chemistry with his teammates, but he did help them win two titles — being named Finals MVP both times.

As such, the Warriors organization is already giving him the highest of honors — retiring his No. 35 jersey, which will likely hang from the rafters of Chase Center, we’d imagine (although Oracle Arena remains a possibility as well).

And even though Durant elected to take his talents to Brooklyn — leaving the organization before it relocated to San Francisco — the Warriors showed plenty of love for him, releasing this statement about all he did for the team in his three years there.

Statement from Warriors Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/D2TPPZPuz1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 1, 2019

It will be interesting to know what his former teammates feel about this, as Warriors fans don’t seem too thrilled about it.