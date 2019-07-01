WST Podcast: US Open, NBA Draft, NBA Free Agency and DMs

The Western Standard Time podcast once again provides a bit of everything for sports fans living on the West Coast, including the US Open and a ton of NBA analysis.

They provide what you need for NBA free agency including where the biggest names will land based on city.

They also got takes and reaction on the NBA Draft. Where did all the Pac-12 and other Western talent land in the draft?

And just to keep things interesting they also feature some DM addresses.

Oh yeah and you can’t forget about the dads or the U.S. Open.

Don’t miss a beat from Big Ben, James or K-Winn. Make sure you subscribe and share the WST Podcast anywhere and everywhere it is available because we know there is already too much East Coast sports content.