7/2/19 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

The good news for the New York Mets (38-47) is that the All Star Break is almost here. The Mets snapped a seven game losing streak on Sunday with a win over the Atlanta Braves, but it was still too late to salvage a disastrous June. With only five games left before the break, the Mets will look to end the first half on a good note as they continue their home stand with the Citi Field portion of the Subway Series. First pitch for tonight’s opener with the New York Yankees (54-28) is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (6-5, 4.51 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler pitched very well in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday, but wasn’t a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 5-3 after Edwin Diaz melted down in the ninth inning. The Yankees will counter with lefty James Paxton (5-3, 4.34 ERA). Paxton was hammered by the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings, but was bailed out of a loss when the Yankees rallied to win the game 8-7.
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets and Yankees split a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium last month.
- The Yankees won two out of three at Citi Field last June.
- Wheeler was bombed by the Yankees at Yankee Stadium last month, giving up nine runs (five earned) to suffer a loss.
- The Mets hit Paxton hard in the night cap of the doubleheader, with the lefty giving up six runs in 2.2 innings to suffer his third loss of the year.
- After sitting out on Sunday, Michael Conforto and Wilson Ramos are back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat sixth while Conforto starts in center field and bats seventh.
- Gio Urshela (2 for 5, HR, 3 RBI) and Brett Gardner (4 for 6, 3B, 2 RBI) have fared well against Wheeler.
- Pete Alonso hit a three run homer against Paxton in his lone at bat against him last month.
- The Mets have activated Jeurys Familia and Luis Avilan from the injured list while also recalling infielder Luis Guillorme from AAA Syracuse. Brooks Pounders, Chris Flexen, and Stephen Nogosek were optioned to the minors to make room for them on the active roster.
