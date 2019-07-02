Alex Morgan taunts England with tea celebration after game-winning goal (Video)

US Women’s National Team star striker Alex Morgan came up huge on her 30th birthday, scoring the game-winning goal in the team’s 2-1 win over England.

The US and England went back-and-forth in an end-to-end match that featured plenty of action, with Christen Press striking first, but goal-scoring leader Ellen White getting the equalizer in the 19th minute.

But Morgan didn’t allow the match to be tied for long.

She made a great run on a ball played into the box, and then drilled the ball home with her head to give her team the lead. Not only that, she essentially taunted her British foes with a celebration that entailed her making it look as if she was sipping tea.

Tea party for one, please.