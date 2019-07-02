Charlie Morton pulls off incredible strikeout through batter's legs (Video)

Charlie Morton was a stalwart with the Astros, but this season — his first with the Rays — has been arguably the best of his career to date.

Morton is 9-2 with a 2.36 ERA, and even though the Rays bullpen has been solid, his ability to pitch deep into games has really helped them rest their quality relievers.

His stuff really has been elite this year, especially his slider and cutter to put guys away. He showed that against the Orioles on Tuesday night, especially when he struck out Anthony Santander — doing so with a sick slider that had so much movement it came back and went through the Baltimore outfielder’s legs.

Morton got Santander to offer at the pitch as well, which probably won’t look well for him when he goes back and watches the film.