Daniel Theis returns to Boston on two-year deal

The Celtics continue to add players almost faster than we can post about them. This just in:
The return of Theis follows the acquisitions of Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier, both announced in roughly the past 24 hours. We don’t know yet if the Celtics will have a quality frontcourt, but they definitely now have quantity, with the aforementioned trio joining Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Guerschon Yabusele and Tacko Fall on the current (AKA summer) roster.
Theis is 27 years old, 6’8” and 240 lbs. In his two seasons in Boston, he has averaged 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 14.3 minutes per game. His career field goal percentage is .545, including 44 of 125 (.352) from the three-point arc.
The frontcourt now has a strong international presence.
And it seems this just about does it for the Celtics’ ability to sign players.
Some on Twitter were questioning why the Cs were so generous to Theis, who made $1.38 million last season. First, because they could:
Second, it might benefit the team in future deals:
Some highlights from one of Theis’ most productive games last season:
