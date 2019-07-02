Fighters of the Week

1. Demetrius Andrade: In what should have been a stiff challenge, Andrade absolutely dominated Maciej Sulecki, dropping him in the first, and cruising the rest of the way. I had Andrade escaping my majority decision, but he pitched a shutout. A dominant performance and maybe Canelo or GGG next?

2. Francis Ngannou: After an awkward shot that floored Junior dos Santos and is in line for his second shot at the UFC Heavyweight title.

3. Yoshiki Takei: Won the K-1 World Super Bantamweight tournament, knocking out KRUSH Super Bantamweight champion Masashi Kumura in the night’s main event.

4. Richard Commey: Although the IBF Lightweight Title wasn’t on the line, with Raymundo Beltran missing weight, it was still an opportunity for Commey to test his concrete hands against one of the toughest fighters in the world, and he dropped Beltran enough that it merited a stoppage in the eighth round, proving that Commey can finish event the hardest-nosed championship-level fighters.

5. Jermall Charlo: Brandon Adams, of The Contender fame, did little to give Charlo any sort of problems, and the WBC middleweight champion emerged victorious with little problem.

6. Khalid Yafai: Norbelto Jimenez was a great story, going from 1-7 to a world title fight, but he was no match for Yafai, who earned a dominant unanimous decision to retain his WBA junior bantamweight bout.

7. Joseph Benavidez: Finshed Jussier Formiga, and now, a rematch for the title against a man he’s already defeated, one horrible-haired Henry Cejudo.

8. Erickson Lubin: The Super-Prospect looks like he’s ready for another crack. After his devestating KO loss to Jermell Charlo in October of 2017, he’s defeated his last three opponents in under eleven rounds, most recently, a fourth-round TKO of Zakaria Attou in the co-main slot of Jermell’s brother Jermall and Brandon Adams’s PBC card.

9. Carlos Adames: Had no problem with Patrick Day in the co-main of the Commey-Beltran, advancing to 18-0 and defending two of his secondary titles. A world title fight looms.

10. Juan Perta: Defended his Titan FC Flyweight title with a UD win over longtime veteran and journeyman Claudio Ledesma.

11. Jai Herbert: Claimed the vacant Cage Warriors Lightweight title with a fantastic performance over Jack Grant in a highly-entertaining scrap in the co-main of Cage Warriors’s biggest show, Cage Warriors 106: Night of Champions.

12. Mads Burnell: Is the new Cage Warriors featherweight champion after dethroning Dean Trueman with his signature Japanese necktie, his fourth win via that submission of his career.

13. Modestas Bukauskas: The vacant Cage Warriors light heavyweight title was on the line to kick off the title spree on Cage Warriors 106: Night of Champions. Bukauskas took it in the championship rounds, stopping Marthin Hamlet in the fourth round.

14. Kaynan Duarte: Defeated Gutemberg Pereira by decision in the main event of Fight To Win 117.

t15. Hiroyuki Tetsuka: Is the interim King of Pancrase welterweight champion after a goddamned fun fight against Kenta Takagi in the main event of Pancrase 306 on Fight Pass.

t15. Miguel Baeza/Miles Johns: Earned UFC contracts with their performances in Dana White’s Contender Series.