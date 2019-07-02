Brazil will be under pressure for its future and Argentina for its past when they meet in the Copa América semifinals on Tuesday at Mineirão Stadium.

The hosts need the title to try to calm the waters for coach Tite until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi’s team seeks its first trophy in 26 years, which would also be the first major one for the superstar in the white and blue shirt.

How to Watch Brazil vs Argentina Copa America in USA

In the other semifinal, defending champion Chile and underdog Peru play in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

In a change from the quarterfinals, teams will play extra time if the first 90 minutes are drawn.

Neither Tite nor Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni have given much suggestion into how their teams will play their superclásico in Belo Horizonte. Sunday’s training sessions were closed to the media.

The Brazilian coach doesn’t like to make changes, meaning his team could stick to the 4-1-3-1 formation it has used for most of the tournament, with sensation Everton, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino closing midfield gaps and helping Gabriel Jesus up front. Tite is under pressure for his conservative approach since he picked a squad filled with veterans, which signaled his desperation to win.

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Brazil vs Argentina in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Argentina on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Argentina (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Brazil vs Argentina (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials