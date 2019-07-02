How to watch England vs USA live stream Women's World Cup 2019

You can watch a live stream of England USA Live Stream Free by means of a free preliminary of live directly here. More data about live stream choices can be found in details below. The United States Women’s national soccer crew will take on England in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, France.

The U.S.- England match is set to be conveyed live on FOX and can likewise be seen by checking out FOX Sports Go on the web and by downloading the FOX Sports Go application in the Android, Google and iTunes stores. Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes will likewise communicate the U.S.- England match live.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

Expect a highly competitive match from a pair of teams that both see themselves lifting the trophy when all is said and done. And when the U.S.-England match kicks off this afternoon (July 2), you don’t have to miss a minute of the action, even if you’re nowhere near a TV.

Streaming options abound for this Women’s World Cup semifinal match-up, as they have throughout the tournament. And don’t despair if you’re traveling when Megan Rapinoe and company square off against the Lionesses — we run through your VPN options, as well.

When does the U.S. Women’s soccer team play England?

The semifinal between the U.S. Women’s National Team and England’s Lionesses kicks off at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT, with Fox providing the coverage in the U.S. Telemundo is carrying the Spanish-language broadcast in the U.S.

The U.S./England match from Lyon is the first of two semifinals being contested this week. On Wednesday (July 3), Sweden plays the Netherlands to determine who faces the winner of the U.S./England match on Sunday’s final. The losers of the two semifinal games play in a third-place match on Saturday. Sweden and the Netherlands also kick off at 3 p.m. ET, but that match will be on FS1, Fox’s cable channel.

Both the U.S. and England swept through group play with perfect records. England has had an easier time of it in the knockout stages, beating Cameroon 3-0 in the round of 16 and topping a tougher Norway squad by that same score in the quarterfinals. The U.S. struggled to beat Spain 2-1 in its round of 16 match, while edging host nation France 2-1 in a hard-fought quarterfinal.

Interestingly, this match features three players at the top of the Golden Boot standings for the most goals scored during the tournament. Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of the U.S. both have five goals, as does England’s Ellen White. Carly Lloyd, the hero of the 2015 World Cup, is sitting on three goals heading into this match.

If you’re near a TV set, turn to your local Fox affiliate, as that network is carrying the match on free-to-air TV. Fox also streams its coverage on Fox Sports Go, available both as a website and as a mobile app (Android, iOS). You’ll need to provide login credentials from a cable or satellite TV service to stream Fox’s coverage, though, so that’s not a good option if you’ve cut the cable cord. (We’ll talk about more options below.)

If you’d prefer to hear the broadcast in Spanish, Telemundo is covering U.S.-vs-England as well. Telemundo also has a streaming app called Telemundo Deportes (Android, iOS). As with Fox, you’ll need cable or satellite TV credentials to log in.

Telemundo

Telemundo will be bringing the live action from Lyon on your screens in Spanish. It is one of the biggest broadcasters of sports in Spanish and provides the channels Telemundo, Universo, Telemundo Deportes. It will be available all over America for fans to enjoy the match in Spanish. People can also stream Telemundo online at TelemundoDeportes.com.

NBSCN

NBSCN is a great option to watch England Vs. USA match. They would be broadcasting the match live. There is also a live stream of the same available. All one has to do is tune in at the right time. Just check online for the best way to get through it. This channel is available on many prominent live stream apps also.

