to watch USA vs England Live Streaming Semifinals Channel list

American midfielder Megan Rapinoe powered her side to the semi-finals with a brace in the USWNT’s 2-1 victory over France.

“It’s the knockout round. You don’t get past it without statement performances,” Rapinoe said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “What a huge performance from the team. They had so much of the ball, so just a massive defensive performance from us, and the grit and heart and focus and tenacity it takes to do that is just tremendous.”

The 33-year-old fired a free kick through traffic from the side of the penalty box and found the back of the net in the fifth minute. She added another strike in the 65th, when she pounded home a feed from fellow midfielder Tobin Heath to make it 2-0.

Rapinoe also scored both of the Americans’ goals in their 2-1 win over Spain in the Round of 16.

England reached their second Women’s World Cup semi-finals by blasting Norway 3-0 with goals from midfielder Jill Scott, forward Ellen White, and defender Lucy Bronze.

The U.S. has finished no worse than third in the Women’s World Cup since its inception back in 1991, including wins in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

The defending world champions have navigated the tournament unfazed despite facing a degree of scrutiny for a 13-goal onslaught against Thailand in their opener and for the position of star Megan Rapinoe and others on a White House visit should the team win the title.

Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are among four players with a tournament-high five goals, including a dominant stretch by Rapinoe with all four of the team’s goals against Spain and France.

On the England side, the Lionesses haven’t given up a goal since their group stage opener against Scotland and have outscored Cameroon and Norway by a 6-0 margin to reach the semifinal round. Ellen White is tied with Rapinoe and Morgan among the tournament’s top scorers with five goals, while California-born goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has allowed a tournament-best one goal.

FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets) and Telemundo are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs England (and every 2019 Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs England (and every Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

