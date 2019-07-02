Sam Querrey delivers impressive victory in the first round of Wimbledon

Sam Querrey of San Francisco, CA delivered an impressive victory in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday. The 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist beat the fifth seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Querrey was able to break Thiem four times and win 90% of his points on his first serve. In two hours and 29 minutes, Querrey also had 15 more winners than his opponent as Querrey had 53 winners, compared to Thiem’s 38.

This was the second time in Querrey’s career that he beat Thiem. He also beat the higher ranked Austrian in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico by a score of 6-1, 7-5.

Querrey has also had immense success in the first round at Wimbledon. In 12 career matches, he has a record of nine wins and three losses.

Querrey was one of seven American men to advance to the second round over the last two days. He joins Tennys Sandgren of Gallatin, TN, Steve Johnson of Orange, CA, ninth ranked John Isner of Dallas, TX, Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Denis Kudla of Fairfax, VA and Reilly Opelka of St. Joseph, MI.

However Querrey was the only American of the seven to beat a seeded player, and in the process beat one of the best players in the world right now. Thiem has had a phenomenal 2019 season as he beat the great Roger Federer of Switzerland in the final of Indian Wells back in March and then beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the final to win the Barcelona Open, prior to reaching the final of the 2019 French Open.

On the women’s side, there are 11 American women in the second round. They are Alison Riske of Pittsburgh, PA, 11th ranked Serena Williams of Saginaw, MI, Lauren Davis of Gates Mills, OH, Taylor Townsend of Chicago, IL, ninth ranked Sloane Stephens of Plantation, FL, 25th ranked Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, NJ, Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, FL, Madison Brengle of Dover, DE, 17th ranked Madison Keys of Rock Island, IL, Cori “Coco” Gauff of Atlanta, GA and 27th ranked Sofia Kenin of Pembroke Pines, FL.

Of the 11 American women in the final 64, two beat a seeded player in the first round oF Wimbledon. On Monday, Brengle beat 2019 French Open finalist and 16th ranked Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4, and on Tuesday, Riske upset the 22nd ranked Donna Vekic of Croatia 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.