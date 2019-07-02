The best Canadian NBA Players of all times

NBA and Canada, these two words have blown the internet in the past few days as the Toronto Raptors has won the NBA Championship for the first time and became the first team outside the US to do that. While Canada and the whole basketball world (except the US maybe) celebrates this historical event with the Caesar Drink, let’s also remember the brilliant NBA players from Canada and North America that has and are creating the history of the basketball in and outside of their country.

Michael Jordan

There is nothing more to be said about Michael Jordan, he is recognized as one of the best basketball players of all times. Growing in North Caroline, Michael Jordan showed his insisting and determined characteristics when he was just a child as he wanted to win every game he was playing. His golden years as a Basketball player started in the mid-1980 up until the late 1990s. During that time he led his team Chicago Bulls to six NBA Championship. He received an award of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player five times in his career. But Jordan did not stop there and continued his successful career in different industries. With the corporate sponsorship with Nike, restaurant chains he owns, the stake in the Charlotte Hornets, and exclusive endorsement deal he has a net worth of 1.9 Billion. However, there was a time, when the money of the famous basketball player was under a huge risk due to his gambling addiction.

The stories of Jordan and his gambling addiction has continuously reached the headlines. It was not just about issues connected to casino gaming online in general, it was said that Jordan would not only play in the casino but also bet a high amount of money on different sports. For example, Richard Esquinas, a businessman from San-Diego, claimed that Jordan lost 1.25 million with him after playing a golf game.

Bob Houbregs

Bob Houbregs is so far the only basketball player that is currently in the list of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Born in 1932 in Canada, he was keen on with the basketball from an early age. He induction was the result of his contributions when he was still playing at the collegiate level while at the Washington University from 1949 till 1953. After that, he joined Huskies and overall played with four NBA teams including the Hawks, the Baltimore Bullets, the Boston Celtics, and the Fort Wayne Pistons (Later Detroit). Before he left Washington, he has 1774 career points in 91 games only and got an average of 19.5 points. This score has remained the highest for 30 years. Bob Houbregs retired from professional basketball at the age of 25. Due to his significant contributions to the Canadian sports as a player, he was inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.

Steve Nash

Steve Nash is one of the shining stars of the Canadian Basketball. Steve was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, but his family moved to Saskatchewan, Canada, when Nash was only 18 months old. Surprisingly he was more into the other sports during his childhood, he played rugby, soccer, and ice hockey. He started playing basketball when he was 12 years old and quickly got the hang of it.

His career did not take off that quickly, he was definitely not the first pick up, and once he got selected by the Phoenix Suns he struggled for a good two seasons. Despite the troubles, Nash had already decided he wanted to become the best basketball player not only in Canada but in the whole world. He was moved to Dallas Mavericks that helped him develop himself as a player. As a result, he signed a multi-year deal with the Phoenix Sun again and his career started to develop in the way he dreamed while he was playing still in college. In the pick of his career, he joined Los Angeles Lakers while entering the 17th NBA season in 2011. Nash has retired in 2015 due to the health concerns.