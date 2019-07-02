The HOVG Podcast: Patrick “Deep Dish” Bertoletti
The HOVG Podcast: Patrick “Deep Dish” Bertoletti
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Patrick Bertoletti
“Deep Dish” talks to the boys about his time as a competitive eater, gaining 25 pounds during one competition, that time he and four buddies attempted to eat a 40-pound goat to help the Chicago Cubs win the World Series, competing at WingBowl alongside former slugger Matt Stairs and introduces the world to the former Major Leaguer who once set a record by eating a 72-ounce steak.
(Download
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
Matt Stairs is a “Badass”
Frank Pastore…Eating Machine
Kobayashi and Crew Attempt to Reverse Cubs Curse by Eating Goat
VIDEO
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
and Teambrown Apparel . Team of Dreams
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Stream Live Sports With ESPN+
More Sports
30m
If you are nuts about Football, then you would want to watch the showdown later today between Mexico and Haiti. With United looking for (…)
31m
Haiti will face Mexico tonight in Gold Cup. The live coverage starts at 8:00pm EST. Check out all official channels to watch Haiti vs (…)
1hr
Check out complete options to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream Online Free Reddit and official channels here.
2hr
Edgbaston Cricket Ground is all set and ready to host India vs Bangladesh match on 2nd July 2019. The live coverage starts at 3 PM (…)
2hr
India will take on Bangladesh in the match 40th of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Viewers in India can watch full streaming coverage of (…)
2hr
How to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup Live Stream Reddit free on your PC, laptops, and mobiles.
2hr
Get all details about Manchester City vs Watford match streaming Reddit live guide, kick-off time, date, venue, and lineups here.
2hr
Here are some best online channels to watch Germany vs Spain live streaming Reddit free from any Countries.
2hr
Heading over to England vs United States match on Sunday. Let’s check out all live stream options below. The team England is looking in (…)
2hr
Ready to watch Germany vs China live stream Reddit thriller, check out the best options to live stream the match officially.
More Hall of Very Good
Comments