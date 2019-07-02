Many aspiring sports bettors are often searching the net for ways to make money betting. In most cases, a majority of them have tried placing bets on their favourite sport but ended up losing the money, so they are keen on not making the same mistakes over and over again.

If you fall into this bandwagon, you can at least smile and know that you are not alone. In this article, we shall outline some time tested sports betting strategies and tips from Ufafc.com experts to help you bet like a pro and enhance your chances of winning. It’s easy to assume that you will need highly complex strategies to make money, but that’s not necessarily the case. Unless you are into making serious money (which is your goal in the long run) you only need simple strategies to beat the bookmakers. Once you are consistent with the small profits, then you can start adjusting your strategy to step to the next level.

Here are the betting strategies

Stick to one game

It might be tempting to want to bet on football, basketball, e-Sport, tennis and baseball, but you shouldn’t. Experts from top sites like ufaboss.com recommend sticking to one game that you know a lot about; it’s the best way to enhance your chances of winning. In fact, it’s even much better if you focus on one team as opposed to many, as it gives you so much insight about a team.

Bet against the public

It’s also easy to want to go with the flow and do what other bettors are doing. However, if you’re going to win, you should learn to go against the grain. Bookmakers set lines to reflect what they think the mass will do. After all, the primary intention of the bookmarkers is to shade lines that draw 50-50 action as opposed to predict outcomes. Usually, this creates some soft lines, and when you don’t do what the rest are doing, you gain the upper hand. So basically, you want to look for perennial winners, big market teams, major superstars, and club with diehard fans and bet contrary to what the public is betting.

Know your financial limits

Knowing how much you put into a game and when to stop is critical. Betting is a game of luck; you shouldn’t play with money you can’t afford to lose. In fact, experts recommend only betting 1-2% of your bankroll and not more than that. But if you have a bankroll of $200, then you’ll need to bet 5-10% per contest to meet the bet threshold. This way, you won’t have to stress so much about the outcome.

Learn the weather stats

Weather plays a critical role in any game – and can usually affect the outcome. Take time to analyze whether the offences will be slowed down by cold weather on the match day. This is especially true when you are placing bets because extreme weather tends to influence the score.

Create advanced strategies using software

Software gives you a vast database of categories like opponent rank, conference team rank, team vs. team, money line range, the month or year of game and if a particular team is an underdog or favourite. It also shows you how a team performs against certain opponents and lets you view trends that the other bettors have no idea about.