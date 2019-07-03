Top stream USMNT vs Jamaica Live Gold Cup Semi-finals HD

The Americans are coming from an unconvincing 1-0 win over Curacao in the quarterfinals, winning a goal from Weston McKennie. Meanwhile, Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 to progress. These two teams met in the 2017 closing, together with the U.S. winning, but Jamaica beat the U.S. at a friendly until the cup.

The U.S. may be 4-0-0 from the championship and having to concede a goal, however they’ve been far from impressive in three of the four games. After cutting it close against Curacao, it feels as though it’s time for Jozy Altidore to go back to that No. 9 role over Gyasi Zardes. We’ll see if Gregg Berhalter gets the move.

This is a team which has a bit of talent but hasn’t lived up to expectations . Leon Bailey is quite the player, however where this team must improve is about the creativity in attack. Having already conquered the U.S. last month, they will feel confident in doing it again.

Ten years have passed since the Reggae Boys last defeat Panama in June 2009. Keammar Daley scored a 90th minute decider to win, 3-2, and the two teams had players sent off in the wake to finish with 10 men. Fans can only hope for as much enthusiasm when the set reunite in Philadelphia, though Jamaica will need to stop a run of six games against Panama with no win (four beats, two draws).

Panama dropped, 1-0, against the USA in their final Group D match to finish second at the pool, though Jamaica is going to be careful of their two wins against Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago before that. Los Canaleros were without a win for 14 matches before the Gold Cup and also have found their winning form in the most opportune time.

But, Jamaica has lost just three times in their last 16 matches and have a brand new weapon one of their order from Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. The speedster dedicated to Jamaica after a long deliberation interval and will lead the charge to a semifinal berth.