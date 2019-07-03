Bryce Harper hits two career milestones with one swing (Video)

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has already accomplished much during his MLB career, and he’s only 26 years of age.

Harper has struggled since joining the Phillies this season, hitting only .247, but he figures to break out of his slump sooner than later. And still, to his credit, Harper has hit 15 home runs, and driven in 59 runs, so his slugging prowess remains in tact, for the most part.

And he reached a few more career milestones on Wednesday night — not one, but two, in fact. Harper crushed a pitch from Bryse Wilson in the sixth inning, and he hit it into the stands.

It was not only his 200th home run, but his 1,000th career hit.

Gotta love Braves fans booing Harper’s accomplishment. Too funny.