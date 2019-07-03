CFBDynasty’s Top 10 College Fantasy Players for 2019

As college fantasy football quickly approaches, devoted CFF players have already begun to scratch their heads and think of who will be the next players next season. Thankfully, CFBDynasty always has you covered. With the best in the business putting their minds together, we have created the ultimate list for CFF players who need a little guidance this season. This is the best of the best for YOUR fantasy team in 2019.

TYLAN WALLACE: WR, JR, Oklahoma State

2018 Stats: 1491 YDs, 13 TDs, 17.3 YDs/Rec

Summary: Wallace’s sophomore year was incredibly impressive. Despite the lackluster 7-6 record OSU finished with last season, Wallace showed that he is one of CFB’s best receivers. Wallace’s hands are next level, plus his elite strength and sturdiness have made him a formidable assignment for defenses. Next season will be even better. Justin Hill, OSU’s best running back, was drafted in 2019, leaving Wallace behind to pick up the almost 1000 YD load he had last season. It’s now Wallace’s team, and he will be able to show his all in his junior season.

GAGE GUBRUD: QB, SR, Washington State

2018 Stats: 1416 YDs, 13 TDs, 8.9 YDs/Att

Summary: Times have changed a little bit since Gubrud’s unreal 5160 YDs sophomore year, but then again, so has the amount of games he’s played in. A major injury took Gubrud out of the Eastern Washington lineup last season after just 5 games, giving him a grand total of 27 games through his first 4 years. Since Gubrud played only 4 games his freshman year, he’s eligible to transfer to Washington State this season and replace star QB Gardner Minshew. Gubrud will have a well-coached and experienced receiving core to maximize his talents next year as a Cougar.

RONDALE MOORE: WR, SO, Purdue

2018 Stats: 1258 YDs, 12 TDs, 11 YDs/Rec

Summary: Moore’s freshman season was incredibly impressive considering his ranking (282nd) out of high school and his unintimidating 5’9” stature. Although Moore had a great season, Purdue did not, finishing 6-7. Purdue has nothing to fear though, since he has two years left before being NFL eligible, Moore will be able to be the cornerstone of the Boilermakers offense for at least two more seasons. Next year will only give Moore another opportunity to show his growth and help out CFF owners who are lucky enough to draft him in 2019.

JONATHAN TAYLOR: RB, JR, Wisconsin

2018 Stats: 2194 YDs, 16 TDs, 7.1 YDs/Att

Summary: Taylor has been making the case to be considered the best RB in college history in his first 2 seasons. He’s totalled 4171 YDs in his first 2 seasons, making him well on track to break Donnell Pumphrey’s YDs record if he decides to stay all 4 seasons. In fact, assuming he repeats his 2018 stats, Taylor would be 3rd in all time yards after only 3 seasons. With his junior year being the biggest opportunity for him to raise his 2020 NFL Draft stock, expect to see some crazy numbers this season from Taylor and the Badgers.

LAVISKA SHENAULT JR.: WR, JR, Colorado

2018 Stats: 1011 YDs, 6 TDs, 11.8 YDs/Rec

Summary: Shenault Jr.’s sophomore season may not seem like a top-10 caliber season, but you must consider that he only played 9 games due to an offseason injury. He still showed that he was a beast in 2018, averaging over 100 YDs per game for a 5-7 Colorado team. Considering he can stay healthy, that string of brilliance that Shenault showed could translate into a full season of excellence for both Buffalo fans and CFF players alike.

ENO BENJAMIN: RB, JR, Arizona State

2018 Stats: 1642 YDs, 16 TDs, 5.5 YDs/Att

Summary: Benjamin’s sophomore season was incredibly productive, especially in comparison to his 142 freshman season. And it can only go up from here. ASU’s second offensive weapon, N’Keal Harry, was drafted in 2019 by the New England Patriots, leaving even more of the Sun Devils’ offense on Benjamin’s shoulders. With an important junior season ahead, Benjamin will be able to put his full skills on display and lead Arizona State, as well as CFF owners, to strong seasons.

JALEN HURTS: QB, SR, Oklahoma

2018 Stats: 765 YDs, 8 TDs, 10.9 YDs/Att

Summary: Hurts’ transfer to Oklahoma was one of the most discussed moves of the college football offseason. Since his starter role was taken by rising star (and number 11 of the full CFBDynasty Top 100 List) Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts hasn’t been able to produce like he did in his strong freshman and sophomore season. Now, Hurts to go a well-travelled and successful Oklahoma team that has produced back-to-back Heisman winners (and #1 overall draft picks) in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Hurts will hope to keep the streak alive and lead one of CFB’s strongest teams to another strong season.

SAM EHLINGER: QB, JR, Texas

2018 Stats: 3292 YDs, 25 TDs, 7.7 YDs/Att

Summary: Ehlinger, one of the best QBs in CFB last season, is coming into his last season of pre-NFL eligibility. Not only did Ehlinger lead his team in passing yards (by a lot), he also was 6th in overall yards from scrimmage, behind NFL draft picks and high level players. This duality of scoring continues to highlight the incredible play style that led Texas to a 9th place finish in the AP Poll and a 10-4 record. Ehlinger will hope to increase his production and impress NFL scouts while leading Texas to another successful season.

ADRIAN MARTINEZ: QB, SO, Nebraska

2018 Stats: 2617 YDs, 17 TDs, 7.5 YDs/Att

Summary: Martinez did not have it easy last season playing on a 4-8 Nebraska team which struggled on both ends of the ball in 2018. Nevertheless, Martinez pulled out an incredibly respectable 17 TD season to pair with 2617 YDs, all as a freshman himself. Now, with another year of experience under his (and hopefully his receiving unit) belt, Martinez can show his talents and hopefully use his intelligent play style and high level passing abilities to pull Nebraska out of the hole they fell into last season.

D’ERIQ KING: QB, SR, Houston

2018 Stats: 2982 YDs, 36 TDs, 8.8 YDs/Att

Summary: D’Eriq King is a freak of nature when it comes to getting touchdowns. His 36 last season was an incredible feat that left CFF owners awestruck and excited with their pickup. Now, King is hoping to continue Houston’s success (8-5 last season) and try to increase his yardage to match his insane TD numbers. There’s no doubt that if King can improve even a LITTLE bit this season, he will be the best player in college fantasy football and wow the CFF and CFB world with his insane production.

Although the top 10 list is incredibly helpful, we know that there are many more draft selections to be made this season. For more fantasy help, check out the ultimate guide to college fantasy football rankings with the Top 100 College Fantasy Football Players of 2019 list.