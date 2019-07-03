Ezekiel Elliott apologizes for heated altercation at music festival

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott found himself on the wrong side of an incident at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, ending up in handcuffs, which led some to believe he could be hit with another suspension.

But after meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, it appears that won’t be the case. Elliott has avoided being suspended, and he appears grateful about it.

Elliott recently released a statement on the heated altercation at the concert via Twitter — apologizing for his role in it.

“Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident,” Elliott wrote. “I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standard that are expected of me.

“I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”

He continued:

“I need to work harder on myself to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” he wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”

Both Cowboys fans and fantasy football owners must be happy over Zeke’s status heading into the season.