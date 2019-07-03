Soccer

Megan Rapinoe laughs off notion of USWNT's celebrations being excessive (Video)

July 3, 2019

The US Women’s National Team has been criticized for the way its celebrated scoring goals during the World Cup, but one of the team’s most integral players doesn’t see an issue with it.

Star striker Megan Rapinoe, who did not play in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over England, due to a hamstring strain, was asked about the manner in which the team has been celebrating on Wednesday. The media availability session saw Rapinoe field a number of different questions, including one about celebrating, which she laughed off. Here’s what Rapinoe had to say in response.

“We’re at the World Cup. What do you want us to do?” Rapinoe said with a laugh.

Good point.

