NBA rumors indicate conflicting reports on if Kawhi Leonard will land with Lakers, Raptors

All of the top-level NBA free agents are already off the board, having agreed to deals with teams in principle — aside from Kawhi Leonard, that is.

Leonard is taking his sweet time, and understandably so. His stock is the highest it’s ever been, having led a Raptors team — with no All Stars on the roster — to a title.

And now he’s deciding what his next move will be — picking between three teams vying for his services. The Clippers, Lakers and Raptors have all met with Kawhi, as he looks to plot the next chapter of his NBA career.

But there are a number of conflicting reports as to which team is the favorite to land him. Jalen Rose reported that there’s a 99 percent chance Leonard returns to Toronto, while Chris Broussard say the Lakers have a 94 percent shot.

"What I'm 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto …" —@JalenRose pic.twitter.com/wkWwElEDyx — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2019

Both potential landing spots are distinctly different. If Leonard goes to the Lakers, despite with LBJ says, they’re still LeBron’s team. And even James does concede, and take a bit of a backseat, having three ball-dominant players — Kawhi, Anthony Davis and LBJ — could create some issues, especially late in games. But Leonard was raised in LA, and it does appear he wants to play there. As for Toronto, Leonard is already loved by the fans, it’s a great city and he’d have the opportunity to run it back and defend their title.

Alas, it’s all smoke at this point, until Leonard finally makes his decision, which could come in the next day or two.