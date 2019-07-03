Watch: Alexander Ovechkin has a blast wakeskating on vacation

Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin may not be celebrating as Stanley Cup champions with his teammates, as he did last year, but that hasn’t stopped him from living his best life.

Last year this time, we saw Ovie drinking beer out of the Stanley Cup, swimming in fountains during the day and other fun stuff.

This year, however, hasn’t seen those types of antics, but he’s still enjoying himself. Most recently, Ovie was seen wakeskating, and giving his best effort in doing so. Still, that didn’t prevent him from wiping out big-time, as you can see in the video below.

🤣🤣🤣@ovi8 getting loose on a wakeskate is the best thing you'll see all day! (🎥 IG/nastyashubskaya) pic.twitter.com/TPJJQWaH8Q — NHL (@NHL) July 3, 2019

Oops!