WWC Free Holland vs Sweden Live Stream Reddit online now

Do you know Who will face the USA in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final on Sunday? You’ll be able to find out as it happens from anywhere on Earth, by following our Holland vs Sweden live stream guide below.

If last night’s Women’s World Cup semi-final drama was not sufficient for you, then you are virtually guaranteed more stressed activity in the next last-four battle tonight because the Holland take on Sweden. And also to make sure you don’t miss one kick (or VAR choice ), we have made this guide for a Holland vs Sweden reside flow – no matter where in Earth you’re.

Watch Women’s World Cup semi-final Holland vs Sweden Live Stream Free

While the teams seem evenly matched on paper, the Holland go into the match as slight favourites with Betfair, chiefly because of these being reigning European champions. Sweden would be the lowest-ranked side left at the contest but have shown they are capable of big performances having pulled off shock wins from Canada and Germany.

The Arsenal star slotted home her third aim of the tournament against Italy from the quarter-finals to expand her lead because the all time top goalscorer from the Holland national team in the age of just 22. Sweden will have to prevent Miedema linking up with winger Lieke Martens – a combination that has proved nearly impossible to nullify to the Oranje’s competitions up to now in the contest.

Sweden have been able to set a record for the greatest spread of scorers in one variant of the World Cup with eight distinct goal-scorers netting in France. This type of staff effort will be needed if the Blågult would be to make it for their first final since 2003.

Best Ways to watch Holland vs Sweden Live stream Soccer today

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are still a number of options to catch the game.

Sling TV: The service offers a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range $25 to $40, kick in.

PlayStation Vue: Sony's OTT service offers a 14-day free trial. Subscription packages start at $45 per month.

Hulu with Live TV: You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month.

YouTube TV: Google's streaming service has a seven day trial period. After that, you can expect monthly charges of $40.

fubo TV: This sports-centric over the top service offers a seven-day free trial, then prices jump to $55 per month.

DirecTV Now: AT&T's cable competitor will let you stream seven days for free and carries both Fox and FS1. Subscription costs, after the trial, start at $50 per month.

This all-European affair promises to be a close one. The Netherlands go in as favourites and in Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens boast two of the very best players in the tournament.

Sweden shouldn’t be underestimated, however – just ask Germany – and will be quietly confident of pulling off the upset.

The reigning European champions will have the edge in overall quality though and have that all-important big match experience from Euro 2017 too. That should prove decisive. Netherlands 2-1 Sweden