Complete Guide A Capitol Fourth 2019 Live Stream Free Online Fourth July

A Capitol Fourth is an yearly event that broadcasts to the 4th of July and the series is back this season. Continue reading below to get a rundown about the actors, the sponsor, exactly what time the live series begins, what station it airs on TV, and also in which to see the event on line.

The event is televised and airs on the PBS network, as well as WHYY. The concert is free and open to the public.

A CAPITOL FOURTH 2019 TIME & DATE: Of course, A Capitol Fourth airs on the 4th of July. The show is set to air from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET. Then, on the WHYY network, an encore presentation will air from 10 – 11:30 p.m. ET.

A CAPITOL FOURTH 2019 HOST: John Stamos returns to the event as host again. He also will take part as part of the performers’ lineup. When talking about the 4th of July and its importance, Stamos said to Fox News that, “I think it’s a celebration of family, but also, what does it mean to be an American? What does it mean to be in America certainly right now you know? And you know what does it mean to be an immigrant that’s here? What does an American mean to you? And I think it’s sort of different for everybody but I think it’s a time to stop and reflect and sort of really think about the importance of being an American and an American family.”

2019 PERFORMERS: Carole King, the Broadway cast of “Beautiful”, Vanessa Carlton, Colbie Caillat, Vanessa Williams, Yolanda Adams, Lee Brice, Gone West, Laine Hardy, Maelyn Jarmon, Keala Settle, O’Jays, Angelica Hale, Lindsey Stirling, Laura Osnes, Jack Everly with the National Symphony Orchestra, and the MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band with host Stamos. There will also be a Sesame Street medley performance.

FOURTH OFFICIAL PBS SYNOPSIS: The description of this event reads, “This July 4th, America’s national Independence Day celebration kicks off our country’s 243rd birthday hosted by John Stamos and featuring an all-star lineup including Carole King and the Broadway cast of Beautiful starring Vanessa Carlton, Sesame Street, Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Lindsey Stirling, Keala Settle, Vanessa Williams, Lee Brice, The O’Jays, Yolanda Adams, Laine Hardy, Angelica Hale, Laura Osnes, Maelyn Jarmon and maestro Jack Everly leading the National Symphony Orchestra!”

