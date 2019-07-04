Guide To Buy the Right Tennis Racket For Your Game

Ask any tennis player and they will tell you how important it is to choose the right tennis racket for your game. It doesn’t matter whether you are learning or an experienced player, getting the right tennis bat is always the most important decision. Players who been practicing tennis for years invest a good amount of time looking for the best tennis bat. However, the final choice may differ from player to player.

When it comes to buying the right tennis bat, there are a few important things to consider. Often newbies are seen to have a hard time choosing the right racket for themselves. This is all because of lack of knowledge. To help you out, we have listed the main factors that you need to consider while buying a tennis bat.

Factors to Consider

It is quite obvious you don’t know the factors that decide the quality of a tennis racket, especially when you are new to the game. In that case, you can either take help from an experienced person or follow the pointers given below.

The main factors that are usually considered include:

1. String Pattern

You will come across two different types of string patterns. One is a closed string pattern and the other is open string pattern. The main difference is that open string has less intersecting cross strings whereas, closed string pattern has more intersecting cross strings.

With open string pattern, you can get more spin when you hit the ball. On the other hand, the closed string pattern is more durable but it cannot deflect the ball as much as an open string.

2. Head Size

You also need to choose the head size carefully. This is important because it has a direct impact on the amount of power you produce. With a bigger head size, you get a larger hitting area. This makes it much easier for you to hit the balls. The size of a racket ranges somewhere between 85 to 135 square inches. There are three categories available including mid-size, oversize and mid-plus.

3. Weight And Balance Point

Weight of the racket has a direct impact on how you are able to use the racket. As you may already know a racket provides you with both control and power. Both these elements get affected when using a heavier racket. If you want more power and stability then a heavier racket is the ideal option for you. However, lighter rackets can offer you with more speed and maneuverability.

4. Grip Size

Grip size is basically dependent on your hand size which tends to differ from person to person. You are required to get a racket that is best suited for your grip. The racket you choose should feel comfortable while swinging. When you use the wrong grip size it can give rise to a number of problems during your play.

So these are the main factors you need to consider while buying a tennis bat. Make sure you check all of these closely while getting a racket for yourself.