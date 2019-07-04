Kendrick Perkins reveals what made Kevin Durant leave Warriors

Kevin Durant gave up so much just to join his good friend Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn — a chance to win a third (or more) NBA title, $57 million and the possibility of being revered in the Bay Area.

And former teammate Kendrick Perkins appears to know exactly why Durant did that.

Perkins played with KD in Oklahoma City, and he’s a known friend of his former teammate, with the two speaking fairly often. So while Durant is very difficult to read, Perkins knows what goes through his head.

As such, he appeared on ESPN’s “The Jump” and shared what he believes caused Durant to leave Golden State. According to Perkins, it was the spat involving him and Draymond Green earlier in the season.

"KD never bounced back from the Draymond situation." @KendrickPerkins explains to @Rachel__Nichols why he thinks Kevin Durant parted ways with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/49p6gHjkOm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 4, 2019

It almost sounds like Perkins is being a mouthpiece for KD there. That all sounds well and good, but Durant left because he wanted to try something new in a new city — playing alongside his buddies.