Look: St. Lucie Mets' fireworks display goes horribly wrong, catches on fire

The New York Mets have been a dumpster fire this year, and that’s why the jokes couldn’t stop coming, given what happened outside the stadium where the team’s Single-A affiliate plays its games.

In what has become a bit of a tradition, the St. Lucie Mets had a postgame fireworks display at First Data Field. The problem, however, was that a fire broke out at some point during the festivities, which put a quick end to the postgame party.

The fireworks for the St. Lucie Mets did not go well tonight at First Data Field. They set a fire outside the stadium. Photos from Shannon Cullen pic.twitter.com/KaALifPeki — Michael Mayer (@mikemayerMMO) July 5, 2019

The Mets just really can’t seem to get anything right — both on and off the field — whether it’s at the professional or minor league level. Yeesh.