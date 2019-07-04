Mets

Look: St. Lucie Mets' fireworks display goes horribly wrong, catches on fire

By July 4, 2019

The New York Mets have been a dumpster fire this year, and that’s why the jokes couldn’t stop coming, given what happened outside the stadium where the team’s Single-A affiliate plays its games.

In what has become a bit of a tradition, the St. Lucie Mets had a postgame fireworks display at First Data Field. The problem, however, was that a fire broke out at some point during the festivities, which put a quick end to the postgame party.

The Mets just really can’t seem to get anything right — both on and off the field — whether it’s at the professional or minor league level. Yeesh.

