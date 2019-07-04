The Truth Behind the Many Myths Around Slot Machines

In all the areas of entertainment, such as gambling, a plethora of myths have sprung over the years. Regardless of why these myths exist, the fact is that there are numerous myths around slot machines that are always repeated. Today, we will explain the truth behind some of the most popular myths around slots machines.



A player hits a jackpot on a slot you were just playing; so if you had continued playing, you would have won this jackpot



This is one of the most common assumptions about slots gambling, which is not true. Inside slot machines, there is a computer chip that runs the RNG (Random Number Generator), which is always cycling through numbers in the slot machines even when no one is playing. When you start playing the game by hitting the spin button, the Random Number Generator picks the combo at that given microsecond. This means that it is very unlikely that if you had kept on playing at that machine, you would have definitely stopped the Random Number Generator at the exact short time to display the same combination of numbers.



Machines pay more if you don’t use your slot club card



This is untrue: The mechanism that determines the outcome of each play does not consider whether you used a card or not. The odds will always be the same. Moreover, if you don’t use your card, you will be denying yourself valuable comps plus sometimes cash back from that casino.



If a slot machine hasn’t paid for a while, then it’s expected to hit



This is false because slots are never due to hit: Slots are random by nature. If a slot machine has not cashed out for a while, it does not mean the next spin must be a big win. That is not how slot machines are programmed. The chances for all spins are always the same.



Slots are programmed to have cold streaks and hot streaks



This is false because as aforementioned, slots are programmed in such a way that all spins are random. Slots can go on cold streaks and barely pay out anything for a period of time, and also hot streaks where they pay out continuously for some time. However, slot machines aren’t programmed this way. All spins are entirely random; such streaks are due to deviation from something that’s statistically likely for a short period of time. Anything can occur in the short term.



You can know the odds of winning when you count the symbols on the wheels



This is not true. The Random Number Generator generates a number for every spin. Even though the player only sees a few symbols, there can be thousands of virtual stops on a wheel.



When a slot machine pays out a jackpot, it will not pay out again soon



This is untrue because the probability of winning for any given spin isn’t connected to previous spins and each spin is a random event. There’s no reason why a slot would not pay out a big win within a few minutes after paying a jackpot.



Casinos can tighten or loosen the slots



This is not true; slots have a computer chip inside that determines the payout percentage, which is preset at the factory. To change the payback percentage, you have to change the computer chip. There is paperwork that must be filled then submitted to the gaming control board for each slot machine if the computer chip is changed. This is time-consuming and these chips are costly. Therefore, it’s more reasonable to decide on the payout percentage before buying the slots and having them shipped with the proper chip.



Pulling the handle will increase your chances of winning than pressing the spin button



This is false because the odds of winning will always remain the same, and it does not matter how you spin your reels. The outcome of each spin is determined by RNG, and Random Number Generators aren’t affected by how the player spins the reels.



The temperature of coins affects the way a slot machine pays



This is certainly false. Slot machines aren’t affected by temperature. It does not matter if you play new, old, cold or hot coins. Typically, the coin slot does not have feelings: it’s just a mechanical device.



Playing slot machines with a bonus will hurt your overall probability of winning



Just as the Random Number Generators cannot determine how you spun the reels, they also cannot determine whether you played with bonus funds or with your real cash. The payout rate of all online slots will always remain the same whether you are using a bonus or real money.



Conclusion



Slots are among the most popular casino games and are also casino games with the most myths around them. This is because many people do not understand how these machines work while others try to make quick money by selling false winning systems that keep these myths alive. If you are a slot fan, it’s good to know the truth behind these myths.