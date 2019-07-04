to How Walt Disney World’s 4th of July Fireworks Live Stream from Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World will soon be sharing some thing extra special with all the nation this Walt Disney World’s 4th of July Fireworks Live stream at Magic Kingdom theme park will soon be accessible via live stream. If you have ever been to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, you know the theme park seemingly spares no expense when it comes to its nightly fireworks shows. How much exactly? We’re not sure on that.

Consequently, if you are not able to spend your day in the Happiest Place on Earth, you will at least have the ability to bring a little bit of the magic in your living room in the event that you so choose. It is a hot July afternoon in Orlando, Florida, but that did not stop thousands of people from celebrating America’s birthday in the parks.

How to watch Walt Disney World’s 4th of July Fireworks Live Stream Online from magic Kingdom

Walking through Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, flurries of white, red, and blue coated parkgoers’ clothes in a variety of tributes to the U.S.A. A Fourth of July Concert at the Sky” begins at 9:10 p.m. Eastern. Even though the Magic Kingdom theme park includes a nightly fireworks display, Disney kicks things up a notch on several vacations and tonight will be no different. Countless people were at every park nowadays, a lot of whom will be turning into Magic Kingdom to capture the magnificent fireworks display that will light up the nighttime skies behind Cinderella Castle soon after 9 a.m. local time. Individuals at the parks begin lining up to the fireworks about one hour or so before the series starts.

You do not have to get a TV to see the show. If you do not have cable, then you can watch a live stream of NBC in your own computer, telephone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or alternative streaming device via a number of these next cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Disneyland in California will also have a Fourth of July fireworks show on July 4. According to the blog, the show will be 15 minutes long and is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. It does not appear that Disneyland’s show will be livestreamed online.