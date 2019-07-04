Joey Chestnut destroys all competition, wins fourth straight Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut continued to show why he’s the competitive eating GOAT, and that no one is even in his stratosphere, in winning the 2019 Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest on Thursday.

The July 4 tradition of Chestnut being far and above better than the rest of the field, ever since Takeru Kobayashi has been out of the picture, continued, as he ate 71 hot dogs. The next closest person was Darron Breeden, who ate 50. The 21-hot dog margin of victory was Chestnut’s largest ever.

It was his fourth straight victory, and his 12th overall. And in case you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you in this video shown below.

It’s safe to say Chestnut is the GOAT. No one’s touching him.